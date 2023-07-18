British Open returns to Hoylake, PGA Tour and European tour are in Tahoe area

The 151st staging of the British Open is at Royal Liverpool. Cameron Smith will try to become the first repeat winner of the claret jug since Padraig Harrington in 2008. Rory McIlroy tries to end his nine-year drought in the majors. This is the 13th time for the Hoylake links to host golf’s oldest championship. The PGA Tour and European tour have a co-sanctioned tournament near Lake Tahoe, while the LPGA Tour has its only team event, which is being held in Michigan. The LPGA ends on a Saturday to give players an extra day to get to France for the next major.

