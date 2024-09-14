Brionna Jones scores 20, Marina Mabrey adds 19 as Sun beat Mercury 88-69

PHOENIX (AP) — Brionna Jones scored 20 points on 10 of 16 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds, Marina Mabrey added 19 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Phoenix Mercury 88-69 on Friday night. With the win, the Sun remained a game behind the Minnesota Lynx for second place in the WNBA standings and four games back of the first-place New York Liberty. DeWanna Bonner scored 14 points, Harris had 12 and Alyssa Thomas finished with 11 assists to go with seven points for the Sun. Phoenix has lost six of its last seven games.

