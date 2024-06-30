Brian White’s hat trick rallies Whitecaps from two goals down to 4-3 victory over St. Louis City

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Brian White scored twice in the second half to polish off a hat trick and rally the Vancouver Whitecaps from a two-goal deficit to a 4-3 victory over St. Louis City. It was the second career hat trick for White, who accounted for all three goals in the Whitecaps’ 3-0 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on Oct. 2, 2021. He is the first player to have multiple hat tricks in franchise history. It was the fifth three-goal effort turned in by a Whitecap since Vancouver (8-7-4) joined the league in 2011. Njabulo Blom opened the scoring in the 7th minute for St. Louis City (3-7-10), using an assist from Chris Durkin to net his first goal of the season and the second of his career.

