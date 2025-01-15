Bri McDaniel leaves with a knee injury for No. 8 Maryland against No. 24 Minnesota

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland guard Bri McDaniel injured her right knee in the first quarter Tuesday night against Minnesota and is not expected to return to the game.

McDaniel fell hard to the floor during the first quarter as No. 8 Maryland hosted the No. 24 Golden Gophers. She was able to return, but on the last play of the period she missed a transition layup and appeared to be injured after that play.

McDaniel scored six points while she was in the game. She was averaging 10.9 points entering the night.

