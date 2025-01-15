Bri McDaniel leaves with a knee injury during No. 8 Maryland’s 99-92 win over No. 24 Minnesota

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland guard Bri McDaniel injured her right knee in the first quarter of Tuesday night’s 99-92 win against Minnesota and did not return.

The eighth-ranked Terrapins beat the 24th-ranked Golden Gophers without her, but McDaniel is a potentially big loss after Maryland began a stretch of four straight games against ranked opponents.

“I actually don’t know a lot. I know it’s her right knee. I know that the next few days they’ll be doing some testing,” coach Brenda Frese said. “That’s really all I have. She’s in pain in the locker room, but it’s hard to say. It’s too early at this point.”

McDaniel fell hard to the floor during the first quarter. She was able to return, but on the last play of the period she missed a transition layup and appeared to be injured after that play.

McDaniel scored six points while she was in the game. She was averaging 10.9 points entering the night.

With McDaniel out for most of Tuesday’s game, Maryland got good production off the bench. Allie Kubek scored 17 points, Mir McLean had nine and Sarah Te-Biasu added eight.

“By committee, I think you saw that,” Frese said. “Mir and Allie off the bench were just massive X-factors. Fortunately for us, they came in and they were ready when their number was called.”

Still, Maryland only used eight players, including McDaniel. Saylor Poffenbarger (illness) was able to play, but managed only seven points and two rebounds.

The Terps have some time off before facing No. 7 Texas on Monday in New Jersey. After that, they’re at No. 9 Ohio State and home against No. 1 UCLA.

“We’ve got a break here. Then we can finally kind of get rested up and get well,” Frese said. “And then hopefully come back even stronger.”

