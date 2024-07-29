Brewers closer Trevor Megill on 15-day injured list with back strain

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers closer Trevor Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list with a lower back strain on Monday, retroactive to Friday, becoming the latest in a string of Milwaukee pitchers to miss time this season due to injury.

“He’s been dealing with it for about five days, and he’ll get an MRI on it,” manager Pat Murphy said. “It’s been bothering him. He’s pitched through it.”

Tyler Jay has been recalled from Triple-A Nashville take Megill’s spot.

Megill (0-2, 2.41 ERA) has 20 saves in 22 attempts filling in for two-time All-Star closer Devin Williams, who had been on the injured list all season with stress fractures in his back until being activated over the weekend.

Williams pitched one scoreless inning on Sunday against the Miami Marlins in his return. He allowed one hit and recorded one strikeout.

“Thinking we had Megill and he would be fine today because he was laboring the last few days, if I had that information, I wouldn’t have put (Williams) in there,” Murphy said. “That’s the way the cookie crumbles. We won’t complain or explain.”

The injury to Megill won’t alter how the team will use Williams in the short term, Murphy added.

“We’re going to stick to our plan,” he said. “He’s not going to throw back-to-back for a while.”

Williams is coming off a 2023 season in which he went 8-3 with a 1.53 ERA and 36 saves to earn his second NL reliever of the year award. His return came as the Brewers lost Bryan Hudson and Rob Zastryzny to the injured list the last few days, with Megill now set to join them.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.