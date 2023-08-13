Breanna Stewart sets WNBA record with 3rd 40-point game this season, Liberty beats Fever 100-89

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 30 of her 42 points in the first half to help the New York Liberty beat the Indiana Fever 100-89 and set a franchise record for wins in a season. New York has won six games in a row and 10 of its last 11. Stewart, who scored 45 points in a 90-73 win over the Fever on May 21 and a 43-point performance against the Phoenix Mercury on July 5, became the first player in WNBA history to score at least 40 points three times in the same season. Kelsey Mitchell scored 23 points and Erica Wheeler 22 to lead Indiana.

