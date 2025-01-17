Breanna Stewart scores first basket in Unrivaled history in debut of new 3-on-3 women’s league

MIAMI (AP) — Unrivaled is ready for its closeup.

The new 3-on-3 women’s basketball league co-founded by WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier debuted Friday night. The co-founders squared off in the opening game and fittingly Stewart scored the first basket in league history — a baseline jumper.

The idea for the domestic league was first discussed a couple of years ago and now it’s come to fruition.

“I can’t even put it into words what it’s going to be like,” Stewart said. “But just the fact that there’s so much hype, there’s so much content, so much chatter about opening night and we worked really hard to get to this point both on and off the court. Excited to kind of just go in and showcase what we’ve done.”

The league features 36 of the best players in the WNBA. Sensational WNBA rookie Angel Reese’s team plays in the second contest.

Fans lined up in a light rain before the game taking advantage of an area outside the venue that had a basketball shot challenge, a basketball throne and other activities.

“I love the WNBA and love the innovativeness that Napheesa and Stewie brought to women’s basketball,” said fan Charlene Lewis, who traveled from Maryland for the games. “I thought it was really cool. It’s a new league, something you’ve never heard of. I feel they were making history by creating a whole new league.”

The venue in Miami that was created in about six weeks and seats about 850 fans was full. The farthest seat is about 30 feet from the court. Those in attendance cheered virtually on every play as they didn’t really have allegiances to either team.

The games were played on a court that’s about 20 feet shorter than the WNBA court. There were three seven-minute quarters and then the fourth quarter was played to a “winning score.” Whoever was leading after the third quarter, 11 more points would be needed in the fourth to determine the winner. For example if it was 60-55 after three quarters, the first team to 71 would win.

Lisa Leslie, one of the analysts for the broadcast on TNT and TruTV, was there at the beginning of the WNBA. Now, she’s here for the launch of this league.

“It’s unrivaled and unmatched for the women to have such a first-class experience in every way,” she told The Associated Press. “It’s different from my first season in the WNBA, where we shared the locker room with the Lakers, which is also an amazing experience. This is just different and it’s just time, like they have their own facilities, their own weight room and massage. This is so first class.”

The pregame introductions had the feel of All-Star Games with the players coming out from a stage at center court through a smoke show. Stewart and Collier then did a photo at halfcourt with league commissioner Micky Lawler.

Unrivaled money

Same as WNBA games, players took part in a halfcourt shootout after their morning practices. Shakira Austin made the first one and earned $100 for her efforts. She went last as the youngest player on the Lunar Owls and had the advantage of knowing that the shorter court meant a closer shot.

“It’s a great start to the day,” Austin said.

While the halfcourt money is the same, players are making a lot more as the league boasts the highest average salary for a professional women’s league.

Hot ticket

Tickets for opening night were going for almost $500 on the secondary market with top seats at $727, according to Gametime.

___

AP video journalist Brittany Peterson contributed to this story.

This story is part of the AP’s Inclusive Journalism Initiative with The Maynard Institute for Journalism Education and The Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.