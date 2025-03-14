Breanna Stewart has arthroscopic surgery on right meniscus, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart has undergone arthroscopic surgery on her right meniscus. That’s according to a person familiar with the procedure who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. The person says Stewart will be back for New York Liberty training camp, which opens on April 27. The two-time WNBA MVP helped New York wins its first league championship last season. She posted photos on Instagram of herself in a hospital bed.

