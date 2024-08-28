Braves score 4 times in 10th to beat Twins 8-6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Olson drove in the go-ahead run on a fielder’s choice, Travis d’Arnaud added an RBI single and Ramón Laureano put the game away with a two-run double as the Atlanta Braves scored four times in the 10th inning to beat the Minnesota Twins 8-6 on Tuesday night.

Olson’s grounder to second scored the automatic runner as second baseman Edouard Julien’s throw home wasn’t in time. D’Arnaud and Laureano followed with one-out hits as Atlanta rallied against Minnesota closer Jhoan Duran (6-8).

Duran allowed four runs — three earned — and four hits.

The Braves, who led 4-0 before the Twins rallied late, won for the eighth time in 10 games. They trail Philadelphia by 6 games in the National League East and hold the final wild-card spot in the East by 3 1/2 games over the New York Mets.

Atlanta closer Raisel Iglesias (4-1) blew a save after allowing Trevor Larnach’s game-tying RBI double to score an inherited runner with two outs in the eighth. Pierce Johnson allowed two runs in the 10th but struck out Matt Wallner with the tying run at first to end it.

Michael Harris, who was hit in the hand by a pitch on Sunday, returned to the starting lineup for the Braves and hit his eighth homer of the year in the second. Marcell Ozuna added two hits, including a two-run double in the fifth. Ozuna now has 98 RBIs, third in the majors behind New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez.

Larnach and Julien had RBI doubles and Wallner added an RBI single in Minnesota’s three-run seventh. Larnach had three hits and drove in three runs.

Rookie Spencer Schwellenbach started against Minnesota rookie Simeon Woods Richardson, which marked the most combined letters in the last names of a starting pitching matchup in major league history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The 28 letters surpasses 25, which was done four times, including twice with Woods Richardson.

Minnesota made Schwellenbach work with 106 pitches in 4 2/3 innings. He allowed five hits and three walks.

Woods Richardson (5-4) was also out after 4 2/3 innings with four runs allowed on three hits and three walks. The game was just the fourth time in 23 starts that Woods Richardson allowed four runs or more.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Twins: RHP Joe Ryan (right shoulder strain) was transferred to the 60-day injured list as the team made a series of pitching moves. The transfer means Ryan won’t pitch again in the regular season. He’s been out since Aug. 7.

UP NEXT

LHP Chris Sale (14-3, 2.62 ERA) will start Wednesday evening’s series finale for Atlanta, while Minnesota counters with rookie RHP David Festa (2-3, 5.20).

