Braves ace Chris Sale out for Wild Card Series vs Padres after being scratched in season finale

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves ace Chris Sale is out for the Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres because of back issues. Sale was a last-minute scratch from the final game of the regular season, the nightcap of a makeup doubleheader against the New York Mets. The Braves still managed to win 3-0, earning a wild-card berth. But manager Brian Snitker says the Braves will be without their top starting pitcher when they face the Padres in a best-of-three series that begins Tuesday. The Braves will reassess Sale’s status if they advance to the Division Series. Sale went 18-3 with a 2.38 ERA and is considered the favorite for the NL Cy Young Award.

