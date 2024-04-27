Brandt scores with 3 seconds left, Boston beats Minnesota 2-1 to keep playoff hopes alive

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Hannah Brandt scored with three seconds remaining in the third period and Boston kept its playoff hopes alive with a 2-1 victory over Minnesota in Professional Women’s Hockey League action on Saturday.

Brandt’s fourth goal of the season for Boston (7-4-3-9, 32 points) came with assists from Hilary Knight — her fourth — and Sidney Morin — her third. Boston trailed 1-0 entering the final period before rallying to pull even with Ottawa for the final playoff berth. Montreal beat Ottawa 2-0 on Saturday to move into first place. Montreal and Toronto have already clinched spots in the four-team postseason. New York has been eliminated.

Minnesota (8-4-3-7, 35 points) would have clinched a playoff spot with a victory or if it had earned a point by making it to overtime before losing.

Neither team found the net until 1:10 remained in the second period when Kelly Pannek scored for a fourth time this season. Kendall Coyne Schofield picked up her 10th assist on the goal and Michela Cava notched her third.

Boston pulled even just 1:42 into the final period after Alina Müller took passes from Megan Keller and Susanna Tapani and scored her fourth goal of the campaign. Keller’s assist was her 11th, while Tapani tallied her seventh.

Nicole Hensley had six saves for Minnesota and Emma Söderberg saved 12 shots for Boston in a scoreless first period. Söderberg added 12 more saves in the second period but couldn’t stop the 13th shot by Minnesota, while Hensley turned away all six shots she faced in the period. Boston outshot Minnesota 18-8 in the final 20 minutes.

Minnesota closes out the regular season with a pair of road matches — at Toronto on Wednesday and New York on Saturday. Boston ends the regular season at home against Montreal on Saturday.

