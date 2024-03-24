Bouanga scores twice to help LAFC end three-game scoreless streak with 5-0 win over Nashville

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dénis Bouanga scored two goals and added a late assist as Los Angeles FC ended a three-game winless and scoreless streak with a 5-0 victory over Nashville SC. Bouanga, last season’s Golden Boot winner with 20 goals and seven assists, scored in the 18th and 48th minutes for LAFC (2-2-1). Bouanga had the assist on Eduard Atuesta’s header goal. Joe Willis was shown a red card in the 62nd minute and Elliot Joseph Panicco finished in goal for Nashville (1-1-3). The pair combined for three saves.

