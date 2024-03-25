Boone twins propel UNLV past Boston College 79-70 in NIT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keylan Boone finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, twin brother Kalib Boone added 16 points and six boards off the bench and UNLV defeated Boston College 79-70 in the second round of the NIT. Keylan Boone sank 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range and also blocked three shots for the Runnin’ Rebels (21-12), who travel to play Seton Hall in a Wednesday quarterfinal. Kalib Boone made 7 of 11 shots and also blocked three shots.

