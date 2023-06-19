Bonner scores 20, Thomas added 16 with 12 assists as Sun beat Sparks 83-74

LOS ANGELES (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Alyssa Thomas added 16 points, 12 assists and five steals to help the Connecticut Sun beat the Los Angeles Sparks 83-74. Brionna Jones scored 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds for Connecticut. Thomas moved past Taj McWilliams-Franklin into 3rd on the Sun’s career scoring list with 3,027 points. DiJonai Carrington hit two free throws with 2:48 remaining to give Connecticut the lead for good and spark a 9-0 closing run. The Sparks went 0 for 6 from the field over the final three minutes. Nneka Ogwumike had her sixth double-double of the season and led Los Angeles with 19 points, a season-high 15 rebounds and five assists. Jordin Canada added 14 points and six assists.

