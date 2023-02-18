Blues trade O’Reilly, Acciari to Maple Leafs, look to future

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues are looking to the future after trading captain and center Ryan O’Reilly along with center Noel Acciari to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday night. St. Louis acquired Toronto’s 2023 first-round draft pick and 2024 second-round draft pick and Ottawa’s 2023 third-round pick from the Maple Leafs along with AHL forwards Mikhail Abramov and Adam Gaudette. The trade comes with St. Louis sitting eight points out of a playoff spot with a 26-25-3 record entering play Saturday. The Blues traded forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola to the New York Rangers on Feb. 9.

