Blues sign Gophers star Jimmy Snuggerud to 3-year contract

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis Blues signed University of Minnesota forward Jimmy Snuggerud to a three-year contract Friday. He’s expected to join the team for practice Monday.

The 20-year-old Snuggerud was selected by the Blues at No. 23 overall in the first round of the 2022 draft. The signing comes a day after the Gophers were ousted from the NCAA Tournament with a 5-4 overtime loss to Massachusetts in the regional semifinals.

Snuggerud scored twice against UMass, finishing his junior season with a team-high 24 goals and 27 assists in 40 games. A top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award, he had 66 goals and 69 assists in 119 games for Minnesota. He helped lead the United States to world junior title in 2024, scoring five goals in six games.

His father, Dave Snuggerud, also starred for the Gophers. He played four seasons in the NHL.

