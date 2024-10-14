Blues host the Wild after Buchnevich’s 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (1-0-2, in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (2-1, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Minnesota Wild after Pavel Buchnevich scored two goals in the Blues’ 4-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

St. Louis went 11-13-2 in Central Division games and had a 43-33-6 record overall last season. The Blues averaged 2.8 goals on 28.9 shots per game last season.

Minnesota went 9-14-3 in Central Division play and had a 39-33-10 record overall last season. Goalies for the Wild averaged 26.5 saves per game last season while conceding 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

