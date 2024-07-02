Blues extend Buchnevich with $48 million deal, acquire Faksa, Joseph in separate trades

The St. Louis Blues have acquired forwards Radek Faksa from Dallas and Mathieu Joseph from Ottawa in a pair of trades for future considerations. The deal with the Senators that was announced Tuesday also netted the Blues a 2025 third-round draft pick. Ottawa was looking to clear cap space to re-sign Shane Pinto and then did so with a $7.5 million, two-year deal. Dallas captain Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin were the only players with longer current stints with the Stars than Faksa. The Blues also signed center Pavel Buchnevich to a six-year extension worth $48 million that begins in 2025.

