Blues center Robert Thomas to return Tuesday night after missing 12 games with a fractured ankle

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas is returning to the lineup for Tuesday night’s contest against the Minnesota Wild after missing 12 games with a fractured right ankle. Thomas fractured his ankle blocking a shot against the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 22. The Blues originally reported that Thomas would miss at least six weeks at the time of his injury. Thomas accompanied the team on its recent three-game road trip after skating with the team on Nov. 13. Thomas says “I started to feel better the last couple of days skating.”

