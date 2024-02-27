Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah hits 3 batters in first spring training start

By JAY COHEN The Associated Press
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah warms up at baseball spring training in Dunedin, Fla., Tuesday Feb. 20, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Gunn]

It was a mixed bag for Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah in his first start of spring training. Manoah hit three batters and threw 17 of his 38 pitches for strikes while working 1 2/3 innings of four-run ball during a 6-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers. But he also showed improved velocity, reaching the mid-90s with his fastball. Manoah struggled last year, going 3-9 with a 5.87 ERA in 19 starts. He was optioned to the minors twice. Casey Mize pitched 1 2/3 innings for Detroit, continuing his comeback from elbow and back surgeries. The right-hander was charged with two runs and one hit.

