Blue Jays’ players call team meeting after another loss

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) — Their latest loss prompted Toronto players to call a postgame meeting in response to a 2-9 stretch Blue Jays manager John Schneider described as being “punched right in the face.” The meeting came after a 6-3 loss Thursday to the Tampa Bay Rays. Toronto is 8-15 in May. The Blue Jays are 6-15 in division play after going 43-33 last year. They trail the Rays by 10 1/2 and the teams do not meet again until six games during the final 10 days of the season.

