Blakemore runs for 2 TDs, Wright scores late and Illinois State beats Missouri State 36-35

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Mason Blakemore ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns, Wenkers Wright drove the ball into the end zone with 38 seconds left and Illinois State beat Missouri State 36-35. Zack Annexstad led a 12-play, 76-yard, which took a little more than two minutes and was capped by Wright’s 1-yard TD run, that ended a two-game losing skid for Illinois State (5-4, 3-3 Missouri Valley Football Conference). The teams combined for 30 points and four touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Jordan Pachot completed 24 of 34 passes for 290 yards and two touchdown passes for Missouri State (3-6, 2-4).

