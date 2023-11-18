Blake Hinson scores 25 points. Pitt hits 15 3s in 107-56 win over Jacksonville

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Blake Hinson hit four of Pittsburgh’s 15 3-pointers and finished with 25 points, Guillermo Diaz Graham added 23 points and 10 rebounds to help Panthers beat Jacksonville 107-56. Bub Carrington scored 17 points, making 5 of 8 from behind the arc, and Ishmael Leggett 14 points and nine rebounds for Pitt. Leggett hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring and then stole a pass and went the other way for a layup before Hinson followed with a dunk and a layup to make it 9-0 and the Panthers led the rest of the way. Pitt had a pair of 11-0 runs before Hinson converted a three-point play that stretched the lead to 52-18 with 50 seconds left first half. Marcus Niblack scored 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting for Jacksonville.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.