Blackhawks visit the Wild after Bertuzzi’s 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (12-20-2, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (20-10-4, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Minnesota Wild after Tyler Bertuzzi scored two goals in the Blackhawks’ 6-4 loss to the Calgary Flames.

Minnesota is 20-10-4 overall and 5-4-2 against the Central Division. The Wild have a 9-3-2 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Chicago is 12-20-2 overall with a 3-6-1 record against the Central Division. The Blackhawks have a -21 scoring differential, with 87 total goals scored and 108 given up.

The teams square off Monday for the third time this season. The Wild won the last meeting 3-2. Jared Spurgeon scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marco Rossi has scored 12 goals with 15 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Ryan Donato has 11 goals and eight assists for the Blackhawks. Ilya Mikheyev has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 4-6-0, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, four penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

