Blackhawks bring 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Wild

Minnesota Wild (21-23-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (14-34-2, eighth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks look to stop a four-game skid when they take on the Minnesota Wild.

Chicago has a 14-34-2 record overall and a 3-11-2 record in Central Division games. The Blackhawks have given up 176 goals while scoring 104 for a -72 scoring differential.

Minnesota has a 21-23-5 record overall and a 3-8-0 record in Central Division play. The Wild have a 4-8-3 record in games decided by one goal.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season. The Wild won the previous meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Foligno has nine goals and nine assists for the Blackhawks. Boris Katchouk has two goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Joel Eriksson Ek has 22 goals and 17 assists for the Wild. Brock Faber has one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 2-8-0, averaging one goal, 1.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Wild: 4-5-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Anthony Beauvillier: out (wrist), Taylor Hall: out for season (knee), Tyler Johnson: out (foot), Andreas Athanasiou: out (groin), Connor Bedard: out (jaw), Connor Murphy: out (lower body), Nikita Zaitsev: out (knee).

Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Marcus Foligno: day to day (illness), Pat Maroon: out (upper body), Connor Dewar: out (lower body), Vinni Lettieri: out (lower body).

