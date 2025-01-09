Birmingham Fastener and Anchor Bolt & Supply Partner to Bring Better Quality to West Texas

ODESSA, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Jan 9, 2025–

Anchor Bolt & Supply, a trusted supplier of high-quality fasteners and industrial hardware in the Permian Basin since 1952, today announced that it’s partnering with Birmingham Fastener, the leading manufacturer and distributor of American-made fasteners. The collaboration combines the strength of both companies to give customers in West Texas better quality, service and inventory.

Paul Anderson and Kyle Anderson, co-owners of Anchor Bolt & Supply, will oversee day-to-day operations from the Midland-Odessa area. They’ll leverage Birmingham Fastener’s more than 1 million square feet of manufacturing space to provide reliable supply and built-to-spec parts.

“This is a game-changer for the Permian Basin region,” Paul Anderson said. “We’re retaining the hometown feel and customer service people love while expanding access to high-quality domestic manufactured parts, globally sourced parts and specialized product development.”

Anchor Bolt & Supply will continue to specialize in supplying critical fasteners for the oil and gas industry while broadening parts offerings in the construction and renewables sectors. Backed by the power of Birmingham Fastener, customers can expect customization capabilities to meet any challenge.

“We’re excited to grow our presence in West Texas,” said Brad Tinney, president and CEO of Birmingham Fastener. “This strategic partnership allows us to strengthen our commitment to American manufacturing and world-class service.”

James Province, general manager of Houston Fastener Manufacturing (a Birmingham Fastener company), will play a pivotal role in this partnership. He’ll use his decades of experience in the oil and gas industry to help drive innovative products, such as the all-new PROTINN purple bolt that delivers unmatched torque load accuracy.

About Anchor Bolt & Supply

Founded in 1952, Anchor Bolt & Supply provides a dependable source of threaded fasteners for the Permian Basin. For more than 70 years, the company has focused on supplying a large inventory and providing exceptional service to fulfill every customer’s needs. To learn more, visit www.bhamfast.com/locations/anchor-bolt-supply.

About Birmingham Fastener

Birmingham Fastener is a leading manufacturer and distributor of fasteners for oil and gas, construction, transportation, utilities, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and more. Its family of companies consists of multiple locations across the U.S. and Mexico. To learn more, visit www.bhamfast.com.

