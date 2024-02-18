Bird, Catchings, Rose and Miller among honorees at NBA Legends Brunch

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Larry Bird is officially a legend, Tamika Catchings was overwhelmed, Jalen Rose was moved to tears and Reggie Miller hugged his former antagonist Spike Lee. As always, the NBA Legends Brunch was not lacking for moments. The brunch brought together more than 150 former NBA and WNBA players and some of the greatest ever like Julius Erving, Dominique Wilkins and Oscar Robertson. Hundreds of other guests also attended. Bird received the Legend of the Year award, Catchings received the Pioneer Award, Rose got the Bob Lanier Community Impact Award and Miller won the Hometown Hero Award.

