Bibigo™ — America’s No. 1 Korean Food Brand and TikTok Obsession — Introduces Fresh New Look

U.S. market share leader for Asian Snacks is feeding America’s K-food craze across professional sports and in everyday life with six new products that feature new logo and packaging

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As Korean cuisine rapidly wins over palates across the globe, bibigo, America’s No. 1 Korean food brand, is making it easier for culturally curious consumers to enjoy K-food at home. To make its products easier to spot on store shelves in the U.S. and around the world, bibigo is unveiling a dynamically redesigned logo and new product packaging. This refresh reinforces bibigo’s promise to help the world “Live Delicious” with a portfolio of authentic Korean products that deliver convenience, quality and great taste.

The new logo celebrates the energy and excitement of people sharing great experiences through food. It embodies the brand’s Live Delicious spirit, where food has the power to enrich lives and help the world make the most of every food moment, whether squeezing in a bite between meetings or hosting a big get together.

“Live Delicious isn’t just about food, it’s about the life that happens around it,” says Megan Elliott, Marketing Director at Schwan’s Company, a U.S.-based affiliate of CJ CheilJedang (CJ). “We’re excited to introduce a new visual identity that exemplifies the role bibigo plays in bringing people together around the table to make every food moment matter.”

Since establishing itself in the U.S. market in 2010, bibigo has conquered American tastebuds through authentic, innovative, and convenient Korean foods. In the past four years alone, retail sales of bibigo products have increased 1,100%.

Most recently, #bibigo reached more than 250 million views on TikTok following the virality of bibigo Steamed Dumplings among content creators. In 2023, more than 17 million units of the popular dumpling were sold, selling out in stores across the country.

With decades of experience in bringing unique Korean food products to consumers, and continuing the brand’s growth and mission to meet consumer demand for authentic and accessible K-flavors and quality ingredients, bibigo is expanding its product portfolio with new and delicious innovations. The new logo sits on a consistent packaging design across all bibigo products in all countries, including several new products that begin hitting store shelves this month. Two of the new innovations launching in April include:

KBBQ Drizzle – This sauce is made with deliciously complex layers of savory, sweet, and smoky flavors. It’s reminiscent of your favorite Korean BBQ sauce, the perfect drizzle to spice up grilled chicken or provide a flavorful twist to veggies.

Potstickers – Available in two varieties – Chicken & Vegetable and Vegetable – these mouth-watering potstickers are made with juicy chicken and premium vegetables tucked into a perfectly thin wrapper bursting with bold flavors. Simply pan-fry for 6 minutes and enjoy the perfect harmony of Korean flavors as a shareable appetizer or as part of a quick lunch or dinner.

Emphasizing its commitment to grow K-food awareness and popularity in the U.S., bibigo has made significant investments to connect people through food and sports. Starting May 2, bibigo’s new visual identity will be on display at The CJ Cup Byron Nelson PGA tournament in McKinney, Texas, where CJ is the new official title sponsor (the first year of a 10-year agreement). Throughout the course, bibigo will offer engaging activations and delicious concessions to show fans what it means to Live Delicious. Beyond its support for professional golf, bibigo is also a global sponsor of the Los Angeles Lakers as well as a sponsor of several other major sports teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves, Minnesota Wild, Minnesota United FC, and FC Cincinnati.

About bibigo™

Founded in 2010, bibigo Korean-style foods are part of a global brand created by CJ CheilJedang (“CJ”), which is Korea’s No. 1 lifestyle company. With over 60 years of experience, CJ has proudly been delivering flavor to dinner tables since 1953.

Our bibigo products take 5,000 years of delicious cuisine and update it for today’s modern, non-stop lifestyles. That’s why the name combines the Korean word “bibim,” from a long cultural tradition of “mixed” flavors, with the English word “go.” The brand lineup includes a full assortment of snacks and appetizers, including Mandu, the brand’s signature item. Inspired by authentic recipes, bibigo foods make the exciting tastes of Korean cuisine easily accessible with offerings that can be found at most major grocery chains. bibigo global K-style foods are distributed throughout the U.S. by subsidiaries of Schwan’s Company. For more information, please visit www.bibigousa.com.

