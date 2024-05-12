Berry scores late, rallies Galaxy to 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Miguel Berry scored on the last touch of the match and the Los Angeles Galaxy rallied for a 2-2 draw with Real Salt Lake, overcoming a pair of goals by Cristian “Chicho” Arango. Berry’s first goal of the season for the Galaxy (5-2-5) was unassisted and came in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Arango scored twice in the first half to propel Western Conference-leading Real Salt Lake (5-2-4) to a 2-0 lead. The Galaxy pulled within 2-1 early in the second half when rookie Gabriel Pec used assists from Riqui Puig and rookie Joseph Paintsil in the 54th minute to score for a third time this season.

