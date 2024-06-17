Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins signs 1-year franchise tender

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins signed his one-year franchise tender for the 2024 season. However, his long-term future with the team remains in doubt. The fifth-year wideout received the franchise tag in February and didn’t participate in recent organized team workouts, including last week’s three-day minicamp. Higgins will make $21.8 million — the designated franchise tag value for receivers this upcoming season — and the Bengals will have at least one more season with Ja’Marr Chase and Higgins as one the NFL’s top wideout duos, with a healthy Joe Burrow throwing to them.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.