Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins signs 1-year franchise tender

By MITCH STACY The Associated Press
FILE - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins stands on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Jan. 7, 2024, in Cincinnati. Higgins signed his franchise tender on Monday. but his future in Cincinnati remains in doubt. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean, file)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Dean]

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins signed his one-year franchise tender for the 2024 season. However, his long-term future with the team remains in doubt. The fifth-year wideout received the franchise tag in February and didn’t participate in recent organized team workouts, including last week’s three-day minicamp. Higgins will make $21.8 million — the designated franchise tag value for receivers this upcoming season — and the Bengals will have at least one more season with Ja’Marr Chase and Higgins as one the NFL’s top wideout duos, with a healthy Joe Burrow throwing to them.

