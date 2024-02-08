Bengals hire Justin Rascati as pass game coordinator and promote Brad Kragthorpe and Jordan Kovacs

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have hired Justin Rascati as pass game coordinator. The Bengals also promoted Brad Kragthorpe from assistant quarterbacks coach to quarterbacks coach. Jordan Kovacs was promoted from assistant linebackers coach to secondary/safeties coach. Both have been on the Bengals staff for the past five years. Rascati comes to Cincinnati from the Minnesota Vikings, where he spent the past two seasons as assistant offensive line coach. Before that he was on the staff of the Denver Broncos and coached seven years at the college level.

