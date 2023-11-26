Bengals begin life without Joe Burrow with loss to Steelers

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals are facing life without Joe Burrow. The first week didn’t go so well. With a healthy Burrow, the Bengals won four straight games and were firmly back in the AFC playoff picture. Their star quarterback is now out for the season with a torn ligament in his throwing hand. On Sunday, first-year QB Jake Browning made his first NFL start and passed for 227 yards and a touchdown in a 16-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Browning was sacked four times and picked off once. Cincinnati is 5-6 and 0-4 in the division with a game at Jacksonville next Monday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.