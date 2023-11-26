Bengals begin life without Joe Burrow with loss to Steelers

By JEFF WALLNER The Associated Press
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon, right, is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers safety Trenton Thompson (17) during the first half of an NFL football game in Cincinnati, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carolyn Kaster]

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals are facing life without Joe Burrow. The first week didn’t go so well. With a healthy Burrow, the Bengals won four straight games and were firmly back in the AFC playoff picture. Their star quarterback is now out for the season with a torn ligament in his throwing hand. On Sunday, first-year QB Jake Browning made his first NFL start and passed for 227 yards and a touchdown in a 16-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Browning was sacked four times and picked off once. Cincinnati is 5-6 and 0-4 in the division with a game at Jacksonville next Monday night.

