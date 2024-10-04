Bellino, Carlson, Hoye and Tichenor are named Division Series umpire crew chiefs

NEW YORK (AP) — Dan Bellino, Mark Carlson, James Hoye and Todd Tichenor will be umpire crew chiefs for the AL Division Series starting Saturday. Crew chiefs will all work third base in the series openers and will be behind the plate for a Game 4 of the best-of-five series. Umpires rotate from right field to left and then clockwise around the bases starting at third.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.