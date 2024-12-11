Behind Okerke, Cornell tops Cal for first win against the ACC since 1951

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — AK Okereke scored 24 points and Cooper Norad scored 21 points and Cornell withstood a furious second-half rally by Cal and beat the Golden Bears 88-80. Joshua Ola-Joseph scored 21 points for Cal. Down by 23 early in the second half, Cal turned a 52-29 deficit with 18:14 remaining into a 72-71 lead with a 3-pointer by Andrej Stojakovic with 5:15 left. Undeterred, Cornell’s Guy Ragland Jr. buried a 3 15 seconds later and Cornell never trailed again.

