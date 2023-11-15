Bears say QB Justin Fields healthy enough to start against Lions

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields will be back at quarterback for the Chicago Bears Sunday when they play at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions after missing four starts with a dislocated right thumb. The Bears are looking for consistency from Fields according to coach Matt Eberflus. They’re weighing Fields’ ability over the final seven weeks of the season with an eye on the future at the position. Eberflus expects the running game to pick up with the addition of Fields’ speed to the attack. The offensive line also is undergoing change with Nate Davis returning from injury at right guard, Teven Jenkins moving back to left guard and long-time veteran starter Cody Whitehair relegated to the bench.

