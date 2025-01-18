Bears interview Vikings’ Flores and Packers’ Stenavich for head coaching job

The Chicago Bears interviewed Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich for their head coaching job Saturday.

The 43-year-old Flores has been running Minnesota’s defense the last two seasons after a stint as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach for Pittsburgh in 2022. That came after he was Miami’s head coach for three years, going 24-25 with the Dolphins and making no postseason appearances before being fired.

On Feb. 1, 2022, Flores filed a federal lawsuit against the league, the Dolphins, the Giants and the Denver Broncos. Flores, who is Black, alleged racist hiring practices for leadership positions across the NFL.

Flores interviewed with the New York Jets on Friday and was expected to speak with the Jacksonville Jaguars about their head coaching vacancy. The Vikings finished second to Detroit in the NFC North at 14-3.

Stenavich just completed his second season as offensive coordinator under Matt LaFleur. He was Green Bay’s offensive line coach the previous three years.

Led by quarterback Jordan Love, the Packers ranked fifth in the NFL in yards per game and eighth in scoring. Green Bay finished third in the NFC North at 11-6 despite having the league’s youngest roster for the second straight year. The Packers lost at Philadelphia in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Bears are looking to replace Matt Eberflus, who was fired on Nov. 29. Chicago finished last in the NFC North at 5-12 and lost 10 in a row before closing the season with a win at Green Bay.

The development of quarterback Caleb Williams will be the top priority for the next coach in the wake of the Bears’ fourth straight losing season. The No. 1 pick in last year’s draft threw for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. But he was sacked a franchise-record and league-leading 68 times.

Williams, the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner out of Southern California, was shown seated courtside Saturday at the Wisconsin-USC men’s basketball game in Los Angeles with his right, throwing hand in a cast or wrap. It went from about his lower knuckles to below his wrist.

A person familiar with the situation said Williams had a minor elective procedure. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team and Williams have not commented on it. General manager Ryan Poles didn’t mention Williams among the players scheduled to have surgery during his season-ending news conference.

The white cast or wrap wasn’t Williams’ only surprise on Saturday. He also sported a buzzed haircut.

The Bears have confirmed interviewing 16 candidates, a list highlighted by Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel, who got the job in New England.

Chicago has also interviewed Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, interim coach Thomas Brown, former Carolina and Washington coach Ron Rivera, Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, former Stanford coach David Shaw, Arizona Cardinals offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

