Bears interview Mike Vrabel for their head coaching job

The Chicago Bears interviewed former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel for their head coaching job. Vrabel led Tennessee to a 54-45 record and three playoff appearances from 2018 to 2023. The 2019 team advanced to the AFC championship game, losing to Patrick Mahomes and the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Tennessee combined to go 23-10 the next two seasons while capturing back-to-back AFC South championships, only to finish 7-10 in 2022 and 6-11 in 2023. The Bears are counting on the next coach to help Caleb Williams develop into a franchise quarterback and lift a team that finished last in the NFC North at 5-12. Chicago fired Matt Eberflus on Nov. 29 with the team in the middle of a 10-game losing streak.

