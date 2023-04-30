Bears get QB Justin Fields assistance on draft’s last day

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears completed their draft with more help for quarterback Justin Fields but no defensive ends to help the pass rush when they turned their attention to defense. They drafted Texas running back Roschon Johnson in Round 4 and then speedy Cincinnati slot Tyler Johnson in the same round before turning their attention to defense for the entire rest of the draft. Minnesota cornerback Terell Smith and Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell went in Round 5 and Kennesaw State defensive tackle Travis Bell and Stanford safety Kendall Williamson finished their selections. GM Ryan Poles said they’ll keep an eye out for chances to acquire a needed defensive end.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.