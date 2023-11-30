Bears can bask in win during bye week, though big questions remain to be answered

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears got to bask in a victory heading into their bye. How they perform the rest of the way could go a long way toward determining the moves they make in the offseason, starting with their game against Detroit at Soldier Field on Dec. 10. There are big questions about Fields’ future as well as those of coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles. Chicago is last in the NFC North at 4-8 after going a league-worst 3-14 in the first season under Eberflus and Poles. At 7-22, Eberflus has the worst record of any Bears coach.

