Batting champ Arraez, Marlins go to salary arbitration

By The Associated Press
FILE - Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez points to the dugout after hitting a single against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Minneapolis. On Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, the Twins traded reigning AL batting champion Arraez to the Miami Marlins for a three-player package featuring starting pitcher Pablo López. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Abbie Parr]

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — AL batting champion Luis Arraez went to a salary arbitration hearing against the Miami Marlins, who acquired the infielder from the Minnesota Twins last month. Arraez asked for a raise from $2.2 million to $6.1 million, and the Marlins argued for $5 million. Arraez hit .316 with eight homers, 49 RBIs and a .795 OPS,  starting 61 games at first base, 34 at designated hitter and 31 at second. The 25-year-old was traded on Jan. 20 for starting pitcher Pablo López and a pair of prosects: infielder Jose Salas and outfielder Byron Chourio.

