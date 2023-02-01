Batting champ Arraez, Marlins go to salary arbitration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — AL batting champion Luis Arraez went to a salary arbitration hearing against the Miami Marlins, who acquired the infielder from the Minnesota Twins last month. Arraez asked for a raise from $2.2 million to $6.1 million, and the Marlins argued for $5 million. Arraez hit .316 with eight homers, 49 RBIs and a .795 OPS, starting 61 games at first base, 34 at designated hitter and 31 at second. The 25-year-old was traded on Jan. 20 for starting pitcher Pablo López and a pair of prosects: infielder Jose Salas and outfielder Byron Chourio.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.