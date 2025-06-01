Barger hits go-ahead homer in 8th and Blue Jays rally past Athletics 8-4 for 4-game sweep

TORONTO (AP) — Addison Barger put Toronto ahead with a three-run homer in the eighth inning and the Blue Jays rallied past the reeling Athletics 8-4 on Sunday to finish a four-game sweep.

Barger’s drive to right field off Justin Sterner (1-2) extended the Athletics’ losing streak to six games. They have dropped 17 of 18 overall.

The 412-foot drive was Barger’s fifth home run this season and third in three games.

Toronto scored six times in the eighth, its second-biggest inning of the series. The Blue Jays scored eight runs in the second inning of a 12-0 blowout Thursday.

Athletics pitchers have allowed at least one home run in 14 consecutive games, giving up 32 total homers in that span.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Alejandro Kirk each had two hits and drove in a pair as the Blue Jays won their fifth straight and ninth in the past 13 games.

Erik Swanson (1-0) got the win despite allowing a run in his one inning of work. Jeff Hoffman finished for Toronto.

Swanson was making his first appearance of the season after being activated off the injured list before the game. He’d been sidelined since spring training because of a nerve issue in his arm.

Key moment

Toronto’s comeback avoided embarassment for outfielder George Springer, who ended a rally in the fifth when he was tagged out while hopping above third base after advancing on Kirk’s two-out double.

Key stat

The A’s have been swept in four of their past five series.

Up next

Athletics RHP Luis Severino (1-4, 3.89 ERA) is expected to start against Twins RHP Joe Ryan (5-2, 2.57) on Monday.

Blue Jays RHP Bowden Francis (2-6, 5.04 ERA) is scheduled to face Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler (6-2, 2.96) on Tuesday.

