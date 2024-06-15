Banham leads 5 in double figures with 16 points, Sun beat Wings 85-67

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rachel Banham scored 16 points to lead five Connecticut players in double figures and the Sun cruised to an 85-67 victory over the Dallas Wings. Dijonai Carrington contributed 14 points, Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, Brionna Jones scored 12 and Tyasha Harris added 10 points for Connecticut. The Sun jumped to a 10-0 lead and never trailed. The Wings went nearly 4 1/2 minutes without a field goal to close the third quarter as the Sun stretched their lead to 22 points going into the fourth. Teaira McCowan and Maddy Siegrist scored 16 points apiece for the Wings, who have lost seven games in a row.

