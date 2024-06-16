Bangladesh beats Nepal to claim the last Super 8 place at the T20 World Cup, Pakistan bows out.

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent (AP) — Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mustafizur Rahman took seven wickets between them as Bangladesh beat Nepal by 21 runs to claim the last Super Eight place at the Twenty20 cricket World Cup. In a thrilling, low-scoring match, Bangladesh’s qualifying hopes looked to be in the balance when it was bowled out for 106 after losing the toss. But Tanzim bowled his four overs consecutively, leaving Nepal’s innings in disarray at 26-5 after the seventh over. Earlier, Pakistan ended its campaign with a consolation win over Ireland.

