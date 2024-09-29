Banged-up Rodgers and Jets can’t find the end zone as lack of focus dooms them against Broncos

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers was banged up and frustrated after a soggy, sloppy, mistake-filled day. He and the New York Jets had the ball with the game on the line. And they couldn’t deliver. Rodgers and the Jets, who couldn’t get much going on offense and then watched as Greg Zuerlein missed a potential winning 50-yard field goal in the final minute of what ultimately was a brutal 10-9 loss to the Denver Broncos on a rainy Sunday. Rodgers said the Jets had some chances but made too many mental mistakes to win.

