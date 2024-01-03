Bacot reaches 2,000 points as No. 8 North Carolina pulls away from Pitt in a 70-57 win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Armando Bacot had 16 points and 10 rebounds, RJ Davis added 15 points and four assists, and No. 8 North Carolina pulled away from Pittsburgh 70-57. The Tar Heels used Davis’ shot-making and their size advantage to muscle their way past the Panthers. North Carolina outrebounded Pitt 51-41 and had a 15-1 advantage in second-chance points to beat Pitt for just the second time in their last seven meetings. Bub Carrington led the Panthers with 20 points and Jaland Lowe added 10 but senior forward Blake Hinson was held to 11 points — eight below his average — on 4-of-16 shooting as Pitt lost its second straight.

