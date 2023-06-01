Backup Richey makes 4 saves; Chicago, Toronto play to scoreless draw

TORONTO (AP) — Backup goalkeeper Spencer Richey made four saves after entering in the first half and the Chicago Fire played Toronto to a scoreless draw. Chicago (3-4-8) has not beaten Toronto (3-5-8) on the road in 12 straight matches (0-7-5) dating to 2013. That’s TFC’s longest home unbeaten run against any club. Toronto had its chances in the first half with a 10-2 edge in shots, five on target. Chicago came close in the 10th minute on Kendall Burks’ header that went just wide. Richey entered in the 30th minute after starting goalkeeper Chris Brady was injured during a collision with Deandre Kerr.

