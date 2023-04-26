Back to health, Porter and Murray help Nuggets to next round

DENVER (AP) — The trio of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are paired again in the playoffs for the Denver Nuggets. They helped the Nuggets make short work of Minnesota as the Nuggets closed out the Timberwolves with a 112-109 win in Game 5 of their first-round series. Denver, the No. 1 seed in the West, now faces the Phoenix Suns. Murray, Porter and Jokic haven’t been together at the same time for the playoffs since NBA bubble in 2020. It seems so long ago, with Murray missing the last two versions of the playoffs as he recovered from a torn ACL and Porter sitting out last season’s postseason due to a balky back.

