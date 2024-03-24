Back home for March Madness, No. 4 seed Gonzaga rolls past No. 13 seed UC Irvine 75-56

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Yvonne Ejim had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 4 seed Gonzaga overcame a slow start to roll past UC Irvine 75-56 in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit and led by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter. Kayleigh Truong added 16 points and the Zags shot 62% and scored 45 points in the second half. Gonzaga will face No. 5 seed Utah or No. 12 seed South Dakota State in the second round. Nevaeh Parkinson scored 18 points and Moulayna Johnson Sidi Baba added 15 for UC Irvine.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.