Babar, Naseem and Afridi return for Pakistan’s white-ball series in Australia

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan recalled Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah for next month’s white-ball series in Australia. Babar was dropped for the last two test matches against England for his indifferent form in red-ball cricket while Afridi and Naseem were rested as Pakistan went for an all-spin attack to beat the tourists 2-1. Pakistan opens its white-ball series in Australia with the first ODI in Melbourne on Nov. 4. Adelaide and Perth will host the remaining two ODIs before Brisbane, Sydney and Hobart host three T20s from Nov. 14-18. Babar, Afridi and Naseem will be rested for the three ODIs and three T20s in Zimbabwe as the selectors picked several top performers from domestic white-ball cricket.

